Traffic stop leads to arrests of 2 in Richmond County drug, gun bust

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A couple has been arrested drug and firearm charges, and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says it’s a step toward getting drugs off the streets.

On Thursday, deputies and narcotics investigators arrested Michael Henderson, 30, of Augusta, during a traffic stop, according to authorities.

Henderson was already wanted for outstanding warrants and as a result of the traffic stop, a search warrant was completed on a residence related to Henderson’s girlfriend, Lakeata Sinkfield, 33, in the 1400 block of Ridgewood Drive.

From the search warrant, officers and investigators were able to recover five guns and 6.71 pounds of a fentanyl and methamphetamine mixture, according to authorities.

Henderson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, a grand jury arrest warrant and a warrant for other authorities.

Sinkfield was arrested arrested on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine, authorities said.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office believes this arrest to be a step toward trying to reduce the number of overdoses due to fentanyl and other drugs in Richmond County and in the CSRA.

There has been a nationwide crisis of drug overdoses that have surged even more as of late.

“The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is continually working to try to rid these and other drugs off of our streets, to make this a safer county for the citizens and visitors of Richmond County and the CSRA,” the agency said in a statement.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office also continues to focus on getting illegal guns off the streets.

