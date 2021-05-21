Advertisement

System outage causes long airport lines

By CNN staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re booked on an American Airlines flight, you may want to head to the airport earlier than usual.

Passengers are reporting delays, canceled flights and problems checking in.

American confirmed the problems and blamed an outage with the Sabre reservation system.

Many airlines use Sabre, but so far, the complaints appear to be coming from American customers though Jet Blue was also reportedly affected.

Sabre said the issue with its system has been resolved.

It’s not known what led to the outage, or if American has resumed normal operations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tishaa Moulton
Slain shooting victim was pregnant, coroner confirms
Crash kills motorcyclist in Lincoln County
14-year-old boy drowns at Murray Hill Road and Briar Creek Bridge in Burke County
14-year-old boy drowns at Brier Creek bridge landing in Burke County
Aiken County deputies on scene of reported shots fired near Lawana Drive in Gloverville.
Two houses struck in drive-by shooting in Aiken County
Do you recognize these people? Richmond County deputies want to hear from you.
Wanted posters: Can you help identify these people sought for questioning?

Latest News

Crews rush to report of structure fire in Warrenville
A brush fire in Santa Barbara, Calif., got uncomfortably close to a TV news studio.
Brush fire threatens TV news studio in California
Katie Shellhorse.
Ga. woman faces charges after faking cancer diagnosis for money
Ga. woman faces charges after faking cancer diagnosis for money
Ga. woman faces charges after faking cancer diagnosis for money
Judge halts Georgia dredging plan over threat to sea turtles. (Source: Emma Berry/SCDNR)
Judge halts Ga. dredging plans over fears for sea turtles