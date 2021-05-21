Subject of FBI search warrant commits suicide after raid on North Augusta home

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man who was the subject of an FBI raid at his North Augusta home committed suicide this week, according to authorities.

The body of Michael Gusko was found on the side of the roadway near Wire Road and Cumbee Trail Road in Aiken County, according to authorities.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said the cause of death was suicide.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was on the scene of Gusko’s home at 1121 Lake Greenwood Drive in North Augusta on Tuesday afternoon.

The public information officer for the FBI’s South Carolina branch said the raid was regarding “court-authorized activity.”

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office further confirmed the FBI had issued a search warrant on the home.

We’ve reached out to the FBI to learn the nature of the search warrant and will let you know when we learn more.

News 12 doesn’t normally report on suicides of non-public figures on private property. But in this case, the suicide was along a public roadway, and the FBI investigation put a public spotlight on Gusko.

The FBI was on scene this afternoon at a home in North Augusta. (Source: WRDW)

