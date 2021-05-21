Advertisement

State authorities arrest Montgomery County murder suspect in Augusta

A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
By Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State authorities detained and charged a man in Augusta today in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in Montgomery County.

The U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 35-year-old Ta’Lawrence Terraine Vickers, aka “Saga,” of Atlanta. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation previously secured arrest warrants for Vickers relating to the murder of Zacheriah Douglas Wright.

Wright, 20, of Toombs County was found on R T Lane in Montgomery County on May 17, according to a statement from the GBI. Wright was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Vickers found by authorities in Augusta today and was charged with malice murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, commission of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and participation in criminal gang activity, according to the GBI.

On Wednesday, the GBI announced the same charges against Willie James Rogers, 35, of Jacksonville, FL. Rogers is currently incarcerated at the Toombs County Detention Center. He was arrested on unrelated charges by the Vidalia Police Department on May 17.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tishaa Moulton
Slain shooting victim was pregnant, coroner confirms
Crash kills motorcyclist in Lincoln County
The FBI was on scene this afternoon at a home in North Augusta.
Subject of FBI search warrant commits suicide after raid on North Augusta home
Aiken County deputies on scene of reported shots fired near Lawana Drive in Gloverville.
Two houses struck in drive-by shooting in Aiken County
14-year-old boy drowns at Murray Hill Road and Briar Creek Bridge in Burke County
14-year-old boy drowns at Brier Creek bridge landing in Burke County

Latest News

From left: Edward Earl Johnson and Turner David Stokes
If you know the whereabouts of these missing men, deputies want to hear from you
Augusta leaders look at starting over on fire chief hiring process
Michael Henderson, Lakeata Sinkfield and the evidence that was seized.
Traffic stop leads to arrests of 2 in Richmond County drug, gun bust
Nigel Robinson
Augusta man sentenced to life for 2018 murder of teen