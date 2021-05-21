State authorities arrest Montgomery County murder suspect in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State authorities detained and charged a man in Augusta today in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in Montgomery County.

The U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 35-year-old Ta’Lawrence Terraine Vickers, aka “Saga,” of Atlanta. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation previously secured arrest warrants for Vickers relating to the murder of Zacheriah Douglas Wright.

Wright, 20, of Toombs County was found on R T Lane in Montgomery County on May 17, according to a statement from the GBI. Wright was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Vickers found by authorities in Augusta today and was charged with malice murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, commission of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and participation in criminal gang activity, according to the GBI.

On Wednesday, the GBI announced the same charges against Willie James Rogers, 35, of Jacksonville, FL. Rogers is currently incarcerated at the Toombs County Detention Center. He was arrested on unrelated charges by the Vidalia Police Department on May 17.

