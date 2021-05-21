SLED investigating double homicide in Williston

Williston, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - State authorities in South Carolina are investigating a double homicide that occurred today in Williston.

Details are limited at this time but a spokesperson with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed the agency was asked by the Williston Police Department to investigate a shooting incident reported today. The agency was not able to release the location or the time of the incident at the time of this report.

Investigators determined the shooting led to the death to at least two individuals. Their names have not been released at this time.

SLED says they’re early into the investigation so no suspects or suspect descriptions have not been announced.

The agency says there’s no danger to the public at this time but anyone with any information on this deadly shooting is urged to contact Midlands Crimestoppers at (888)274-6372. Tips can also be shared anonymously online at http://www.midlandscrimestoppers.com/.

