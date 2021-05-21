Advertisement

One killed in single-car crash in Orangeburg County

One person was killed in a car crash in Orangeburg County.
One person was killed in a car crash in Orangeburg County.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-car crash on Interstate 95 yesterday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened near the 94-mile marker, around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday evening.

A 2008 Dodge Ram truck was traveling on I-95 southbound when the driver veered off into the median and struck the guard rail. The car overturned several times and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was pronounced deceased and has not been identified at this time.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating this incident.

