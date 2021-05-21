Nonprofits can apply for funds from Greater Augusta Arts Council

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Applications are now being accepted for nonprofits seeking grants from the Greater Augusta Arts Council.

Each year, the city of Augusta allocates the fund to be distributed to the nonprofit arts community, and this year the money totals $71,710.

For fiscal year 2022, funds will be re-allocated in increments to support general operating expenses or special projects — up to $7,000 for general operating expenses and up to $5,000 for art projects.

The funding helps:

Enable arts organizations to provide programming and educational opportunities throughout Augusta-Richmond County.

Promote Augusta as a cultural destination, to build the capacity and stability of Augusta’s arts and cultural organizations.

Enhance the economic development of the city through the arts.

Share arts programs and activities with underserved audiences.

Eligibility requirements include:

Organizations must be a legally designated non-profit for at least a year, with full financial documentation from the previous fiscal year, the current fiscal year and the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The nonprofit must be registered with a Richmond County address and must be dedicated principally to the performance, exhibition, and/or presentation of the arts and/or cultural programming that impacts and benefits the Augusta Richmond County community.

Online applications are available at https://www.augustaarts.com/city-grants and must be submitted via email to admin@augustaarts.com. Supporting documents must be mailed, emailed or hand delivered by 3 p.m. July 9.

