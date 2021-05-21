Manhunt suspect now wanted for S.C. and Missouri killings

CHESTER CO., S.C. (WBTV) - An armed man accused of murder and shooting at deputies in South Carolina is now wanted for killings that happened in St. Louis.

The manhunt started late Monday. Around 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a closed Bojangles’ on Edgeland Road at Highway 9 in Richburg, Chester County deputies attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle. A chase began when the car failed to stop. The chase lasted between 20 and 30 miles.

Deputies said that during the pursuit, the suspect fired shots in the direction of deputies.

The Chester Co. sheriff provided these pictures. During the chase, the suspect at large fired several shots at deputies’ vehicles. Thankfully, none of them were hit...but you can see how close a call it was. Terry is now wanted for two counts of attempted murder. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/XrfKSHtxzh — Sharonne Hayes (@SharonneHayesTV) May 18, 2021

The chase traveled from Highway 9 into Chester and from Highway 72 into York County, then down Highway 901 and back into Chester County. The car later crashed on Highway 9 between Sloan Road and Lewisville High School.

Deputies say the driver, identified as Adrienne Simpson, was taken into custody. A man, Tyler Donnett Terry, was reportedly a passenger in the car.

Adrienne Simpson ((Source: Chester County Detention Center))

Multiple schools were also put in lockdown or on time delays as a result of the manhunt earlier this week.

Deputies said Wednesday the suspect on the run, Terry, was also wanted for murder in connection to the death of Thomas Durell Hardin that occurred on May 7 on Lowry Row in York.

Deputies also announced that Simpson’s husband’s body was found in a ditch Wednesday night off Stroud Road near Old Richburg Road in Great Falls. He was reported missing in early May. The coroner is ruling his death a homicide.

Terry was later spotted in Fort Lawn, where surveillance showed Terry was armed. An employee at Carolina Earth Movers says Terry stole shoes, a shirt, a drink, and a gun from a truck that was unlocked and parked on the property.

NEW DESCRIPTION FOR TYLER TERRY



He was last seen wearing a blue button up Burns Auto shirt with the name David on it. He was also wearing black pants and brown or camouflage Crocs on.



We have attached a video for reference. pic.twitter.com/D9kMYp81t8 — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) May 20, 2021

On Thursday, law enforcement officers in the St. Louis, Missouri area are saying Terry is responsible for multiple killings in the St. Louis area.

Police from the Brentwood Police Department and University City Police Department in Missouri gathered for a press conference Thursday. Law enforcement displayed photos of Tyler Terry and the other suspect, Adrienne Simpson.

Brentwood Police Chief Joseph Spiess explained to reporters that investigators think Terry and Simpson are responsible for two separate shootings that happened in the St. Louis area this past weekend.

The chief explained that the violent crimes happened on the night of Saturday, May 15. Police believe Terry and Simpson stole a license plate from a vehicle and were then involved in two separate deadly shootings.

The first shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the 8200 block of Delmar Blvd. in the University City area of St. Louis. Police said Terry and Simpson shot two people sitting in a vehicle, 70-year-old Barbara Goodkin and her husband, Stanley. While Stanley Goodkin survived, Barbara was killed.

Barbara Goodkin ((Source: Major Case Squad | University City Police))

Police believe Terry and Simpson then carried out another shooting just an hour later and a few miles away in Brentwood, Missouri. The suspects are accused of shooting and killing Dr. Sergei Zacharev outside of a hotel on Eager Road.

“When we were at the scene of the murder in Brentwood on Saturday night, it was…it caught everybody’s attention that our victim had been shot numerous times and then when we found out from University City that their victims had been fired at numerous times, just the level of violence speaks to their mindset,” said Spiess about the suspects.

The Brentwood police chief said that detectives believe both shooting incidents were the result of robberies. He said both killings also appear to be isolated incidents.

Spiess said detectives believe Simpson and Terry went to north St. Louis to buy drugs the day after the St. Louis killings, and then returned to South Carolina.

“We cannot find a tie to either one of these people to St. Louis. Right now, the way this appears, is that this modern-day version of Bonnie and Clyde do several violent crimes in South Carolina and travel across the country,” said Spiess.

While Simpson is now in custody in South Carolina, Terry is thought to be at-large and evading law enforcement.

Spiess said detectives from Missouri are now traveling to South Carolina to interview Simpson. The police chief said he does not believe Terry has any reason to try to return to the St. Louis area.

There was another confirmed sighting of Terry between the area of Fishing Creek on Hwy 9 and the ATI. As of Friday, deputies have expanded their search perimeter beyond Fishing Creek and closer to Fort Lawn.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says they have more than doubled their manpower and are receiving additional assistance from the FBI.

Crimestoppers is still offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to Terry’s arrest. The public can submit a tip anonymously:

MOBILE TIP — Download the P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device

WEB TIP — go to — go to www.CrimeSC.com or click HERE

PHONE TIP — call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.