Judge halts Ga. dredging plans over fears for sea turtles

Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. - A federal judge has halted plans to dredge a shipping channel on the Georgia coast, citing threats to nesting sea turtles.

U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker granted an injunction Thursday that was sought by an environmental group. The group is suing the Army Corps of Engineers over a big change in how it dredges harbors in the Southeast.

For three decades the agency has limited dredging from the Carolinas to Florida to the winter to avoid killing sea turtles protected by the Endangered Species Act. Now the Corps wants to end those seasonal limits. It had planned to dredge the harbor in coastal Brunswick starting next week.

The ruling comes just after the start of the turtle nesting season along the Georgia and South Carolina coasts.

Within the past week, Tybee Island’s first turtle nest of the year was found. Several days earlier, the Peach State’s first turtle nest of the season was found on Cumberland Island.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reported the Palmetto State’s first sea turtle nest of the season was found May 4 on Seabrook Island, about 20 miles south of Charleston.

Sea turtle season officially runs from May 1 through Oct. 31, with hatching beginning around the start of July.

From reports by The Associated Press and WTOC

