Have you seen this runaway teen from Aiken County?

Saige Clark, 16.
Saige Clark, 16.(Source: Family of Saige Clark)
By Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AIKEN CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family is asking for help to locate a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday.

Saige Clark was last seen leaving Midland Valley High School on May 18. She is said to be a runaway juvenile.

She was wearing a pink hoodie with black leggings. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs 170 pounds.

If you see Saige, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 642-1761.

