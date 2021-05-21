Ga. woman faces charges after faking cancer diagnosis for money

POLK COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Polk County police say a Georgia woman faces felony theft by deception charges after asking for money for cancer that she didn’t have.

Deputies say 22-year-old Katie Shellhorse asked for money on Facebook for over a year through a fundraiser she set up. She accumulated roughly $15,000.

Several members of the community set up prayer circles and even made t-shirts to help her.

Community members say what hurts the most about the ordeal, was the lies.

“Just wanted to help as much as I could financially. It wasn’t a lot but we sent what we could,” donor Cori Pope said. “It wasn’t just the money. We were genuinely upset and cried and prayed for her and her family... To find out that it’s not just... It hurts.”

Shellhorse told the police department that she was suffering from mental health issues.

She was arrested on Tuesday on felony charges of theft by deception. She bonded out the next day. Police say more charges could be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

