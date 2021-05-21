Evans man charged with shooting ex-girlfriend in the face to appear in court

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The murder suspect accused of shooting his former girlfriend in the face will appear in court for a bond hearing.

20-year-old Jaden Ross faces murder and aggravated assault charges in the death of 20-year-old Brenleigh Kitchens.

Richmond County deputies say Ross shot Kitchens on Aintree Road back on April 28. She was taken to AU Health to be treated, but she died the next day.

During the investigation, the suspect was determined to be the victim’s ex-boyfriend, Ross, who is from Evans. Investigators, along with the assistance of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, arrested him at his residence soon after the shooting.

His hearing is set for 9 a.m.

