Advertisement

Evans man charged with shooting ex-girlfriend in the face to appear in court

Jaden Ross
Jaden Ross
By Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The murder suspect accused of shooting his former girlfriend in the face will appear in court for a bond hearing.

20-year-old Jaden Ross faces murder and aggravated assault charges in the death of 20-year-old Brenleigh Kitchens.

Richmond County deputies say Ross shot Kitchens on Aintree Road back on April 28. She was taken to AU Health to be treated, but she died the next day.

During the investigation, the suspect was determined to be the victim’s ex-boyfriend, Ross, who is from Evans. Investigators, along with the assistance of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, arrested him at his residence soon after the shooting.

His hearing is set for 9 a.m.

RELATED: Many mourn victim ‘who had the biggest heart’ as ex-boyfriend charged with her murder

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tishaa Moulton
Slain shooting victim was pregnant, coroner confirms
Crash kills motorcyclist in Lincoln County
Do you recognize these people? Richmond County deputies want to hear from you.
Wanted posters: Can you help identify these people sought for questioning?
Friends and family holding a balloon release tonight in honor of Tishaa Moulton a mother of...
Balloon release honors mother of 4 killed in quadruple shooting
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Car rolls over in crash on I-20 in Aiken County

Latest News

Man, wife in plane that made crash landing in Terrell Co.
Two in hospital after plane makes crash landing in South Georgia county
Shooting in Aiken County
Drive-by shooting in Aiken County neighborhood
Jovan Colazzo
Bus hijacking suspect tried to escape hospital and jail, officials say
Suspect due in court over S.C. school bus hijacking
S.C. bus hijacking suspect could face more charges