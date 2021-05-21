Advertisement

Eudora Farms set to open new walk-through safari

By Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After four months of construction, Eudora Farms is nearly ready to open a new walk-through safari section of the animal park.

Eudora Farms owner and founder Mark Nisbet said people from Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Virginia and all over South Carolina travel hours to get to the drive-thru safari.

MORE | CDC warns 2-state residents: Don’t kiss or snuggle your poultry

Nisbet said he wanted to give them a way to stretch their legs before they head home.

The walk-through area will open June 2 as part of the second phase of the animal park, featuring new exotic animals not in the drive-through section.

This three-acre walk-through area will consist of six new exotic animal enclosures. The public will experience walking with these new animals and birds.

Eudora Farms, 219 Salem Lane in Salley, opened on Mother’s Day 2000 and features more than 200 exotic animals from all over the world. The public can visit from the comfort of their vehicle and can feed these exotic animals on the three-mile drive.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tishaa Moulton
Slain shooting victim was pregnant, coroner confirms
Crash kills motorcyclist in Lincoln County
Aiken County deputies on scene of reported shots fired near Lawana Drive in Gloverville.
Two houses struck in drive-by shooting in Aiken County
14-year-old boy drowns at Murray Hill Road and Briar Creek Bridge in Burke County
14-year-old boy drowns at Brier Creek bridge landing in Burke County
Do you recognize these people? Richmond County deputies want to hear from you.
Wanted posters: Can you help identify these people sought for questioning?

Latest News

FBI
Scenes from FBI search of North Augusta home
The mass vaccination site in Sandersville is shutting down after opening March 17.
Sandersville mass vaccination site giving its last shot today
Harris Pastides
As expected, USC trustees name Pastides as interim president
Manuel Mendez-Diaz and Jelacio Mendez-Diaz
Bond granted for brothers accused of child molestation