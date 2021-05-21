Two houses struck in drive-by shooting in Aiken County

GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies confirm at least 50 gunshots were fired early Friday morning in the area of Lawana Drive in Gloverville.

Deputies on scene tell us two houses were struck by the gunfire. There have been no reports of any injuries at this time.

Details still remain limited.

News 12 has a crew on scene, working to get more information.

