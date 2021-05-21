Advertisement

Two houses struck in drive-by shooting in Aiken County

Aiken County deputies on scene of reported shots fired near Lawana Drive in Gloverville.
Aiken County deputies on scene of reported shots fired near Lawana Drive in Gloverville.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies confirm at least 50 gunshots were fired early Friday morning in the area of Lawana Drive in Gloverville.

Deputies on scene tell us two houses were struck by the gunfire. There have been no reports of any injuries at this time.

Details still remain limited.

News 12 has a crew on scene, working to get more information.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tishaa Moulton
Slain shooting victim was pregnant, coroner confirms
Crash kills motorcyclist in Lincoln County
Do you recognize these people? Richmond County deputies want to hear from you.
Wanted posters: Can you help identify these people sought for questioning?
Friends and family holding a balloon release tonight in honor of Tishaa Moulton a mother of...
Balloon release honors mother of 4 killed in quadruple shooting
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Car rolls over in crash on I-20 in Aiken County

Latest News

Waiting is the hardest part and eventually the wait becomes unbearable. In some cases,...
Local leaders discuss EMS issues and ambulance response times
Waiting is the hardest part and eventually the wait becomes unbearable. In some cases,...
Local leaders discuss EMS issues, response times
14-year-old boy drowns at Murray Hill Road and Briar Creek Bridge in Burke County
14-year-old boy drowns at Murray Hill Road and Briar Creek Bridge in Burke County
The U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) announced that its Extended Benefits program will end in...
Nonprofits can apply for funds from Greater Augusta Arts Council