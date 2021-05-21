Donated items in poor condition can cost nonprofits big bucks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Here’s something you may want to consider if you’re still spring cleaning and looking to donate any unwanted items. Donated items to nonprofits that aren’t in good enough shape to re-sell can end up costing those organizations hundreds of thousands of dollars in disposal.

Goodwill Southeast Georgia is no exception to the issue. And donated items that have to be scrapped can end up costing the nonprofit and their outreach efforts.

Jason Marshall, Chief Operating Officer for Goodwill Southeast Georgia said, “In 2019 when we go back pre-pandemic, we spent nearly half a million dollars in trash-related costs for our organization.”

That’s takes a sizable chunk out of the organizations budget, and money that could be going toward Goodwill’s job training, for instance.

“We’re looking at generating opportunity for individuals with barriers to employment. So each one of those dollars that go back out in a landfill cost detract from our ability to be able to provide education, training and support to move people out of poverty and into their best life circumstance,” Marshall said.

Marshall says one of the biggest issues locally is donors bringing in items thinking Goodwill can fix them up, like furniture with stains or torn upholstery.

“Intent is great, but the actual impact of what that donation does to our business is something different.”

Goodwill’s website does list what items can and can’t be donated.

And for job-seekers out there, Goodwill Southeast Georgia leaders say they are hiring right now.

