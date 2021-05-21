Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure continues to bring dry and sunny weather through the weekend. Temperatures will be warm this evening and skies will be clear. Winds will be calm overnight with temperatures are expected to drop to the mid and upper 50s early Saturday morning.

Morning lows will be back down to the mid and upper 50s early Saturday morning. Our first taste of highs above 90° this year looks likely this weekend. Afternoon highs Saturday are expected to be near 90 with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows on Sunday will be near 60. Highs Sunday will be in the mid 90s. The air is expected to be relatively dry this weekend, so it won’t be too humid to accompany the heat. Skies will be generally sunny this weekend.

Highs temperatures next week will get close to triple digits for several days in a row. (WRDW)

Temperatures will only get hotter early next week with highs close to 100° Monday through Thursday. These will be near record high temperatures, rivaling the historic heat of May 2019. No rain in the forecast other than a few isolated showers possible later next week.

