Advertisement

Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Above average highs through the weekend. Near record heat expected next week.
By Riley Hale
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure continues to bring dry and sunny weather through the weekend. Temperatures will be warm this evening and skies will be clear. Winds will be calm overnight with temperatures are expected to drop to the mid and upper 50s early Saturday morning.

Morning lows will be back down to the mid and upper 50s early Saturday morning. Our first taste of highs above 90° this year looks likely this weekend. Afternoon highs Saturday are expected to be near 90 with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows on Sunday will be near 60. Highs Sunday will be in the mid 90s. The air is expected to be relatively dry this weekend, so it won’t be too humid to accompany the heat. Skies will be generally sunny this weekend.

Highs temperatures next week will get close to triple digits for several days in a row.
Highs temperatures next week will get close to triple digits for several days in a row.(WRDW)

Temperatures will only get hotter early next week with highs close to 100° Monday through Thursday. These will be near record high temperatures, rivaling the historic heat of May 2019. No rain in the forecast other than a few isolated showers possible later next week.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tishaa Moulton
Slain shooting victim was pregnant, coroner confirms
Crash kills motorcyclist in Lincoln County
Aiken County deputies on scene of reported shots fired near Lawana Drive in Gloverville.
Two houses struck in drive-by shooting in Aiken County
14-year-old boy drowns at Murray Hill Road and Briar Creek Bridge in Burke County
14-year-old boy drowns at Brier Creek bridge landing in Burke County
Do you recognize these people? Richmond County deputies want to hear from you.
Wanted posters: Can you help identify these people sought for questioning?

Latest News

Highs near 100 next week will come close to records set back in 2019.
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Highs later next week will get close to the record setting heat of May 2019.
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Sunny and Warmer
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Temperatures will be soaring above average later this week as an upper level ridge amplifies...
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale