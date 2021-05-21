CSRA colleges, universities getting nearly $45 million in COVID aid

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Colleges and universities in the CSRA will be getting nearly $45 million in funding through the American Rescue Plan.

It’s among more than $1.1 billion going to higher education institutions across the Peach State.

At least half of the funds must go directly to student aid as young people and families continue to endure displacement and economic distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding more than doubles the emergency relief available to students and institutions already authorized under the previous two COVID-19 relief bills.

In the CSRA, the money includes:

Augusta Technical College: $15.7 million, of which $7.9 million must be used for student grants.

Augusta University: $17.6 million, of which $8.8 million must be used for student grants.

East Georgia State College: $9 million, of which $4.7 million must be used for student grants.

Paine College: $2.6 million, of which $1.3 million must be used for student grants.

The money was announced Thursday by Georgia Democratic Sens Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

