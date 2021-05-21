Crews rush to report of structure fire in Gloverville, just blocks from gunfire incident

GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews rushed to the site of a house fire Friday morning in Aiken County.

The fire was reported around 8 a.m. in the 100 block of Carline Road near Augusta Road, just east of Langley Pond.

Arriving crews reported seeing light smoke showing at the small one-story wooden house.

Crews from multiple agencies responded to the fire.

About an hour after the fire was reported, crews were still on the scene conducting a cleanup, carrying hoses as water remained pooled on the street in front of the abandoned home.

The fire was reported by a passer-by who saw the smoke, crews said.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire was unknown.

The incident was no more than three or four blocks from the site of a drive-by shooting incident earlier in the morning .

At least 50 gunshots were fired just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Lawana Drive.

Deputies on the scene told News 12 that two houses were struck by the gunfire, although there were no reports of any injuries.

