Advertisement

Brush fire gets very close to TV news studio in California

By KEYT staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A brush fire got uncomfortably close to a TV news studio.

Intense flames from the Loma fire, which broke out Thursday night, burned on the hillside just below the KEYT newsroom, which has been evacuated.

An anchor opened a back door to show just how close the fire was to the station. The fire quickly grew to 20 acres.

About 50 homes and other buildings were threatened, and at least one home was damaged.

Officials say the brush fire is now 40% contained.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire, and there are no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2021 KEYT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tishaa Moulton
Slain shooting victim was pregnant, coroner confirms
Crash kills motorcyclist in Lincoln County
14-year-old boy drowns at Murray Hill Road and Briar Creek Bridge in Burke County
14-year-old boy drowns at Brier Creek bridge landing in Burke County
Aiken County deputies on scene of reported shots fired near Lawana Drive in Gloverville.
Two houses struck in drive-by shooting in Aiken County
Do you recognize these people? Richmond County deputies want to hear from you.
Wanted posters: Can you help identify these people sought for questioning?

Latest News

Dating apps are starting to offer vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who've...
A new reason to swipe right? Dating apps adding vaccine badges
Republicans line up to compete in Georgia Secretary of State race
Long lines are seen at Boston's Logan Airport as a systems outage has complicated travel on...
System outage causes long airport lines
This was the scene after a shooting at an apartment on Telfair Street on May 13, 2021.
Charges dropped against 2nd man arrested in Telfair Street slayings
Fed up with speeders terrorizing his street, Steve Starrett installed his own speed bump, which...
Memphis man installs DIY speed bump to stop dangerous drivers