Bond granted for brothers accused of child molestation

Manuel Mendez-Diaz and Jelacio Mendez-Diaz
Manuel Mendez-Diaz and Jelacio Mendez-Diaz(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond was granted with conditions Friday for two brothers accused of molesting a younger female.

Manuel Mendez-Diaz, 19, and Jelacio Mendez-Diaz, 17, appeared before a judge for their bond hearing Friday.

The prosecution argues against bond, saying they pose a risk of intimidating the victim and witnesses, as well as a flight risk.

The defense, meanwhile, said the brothers are both American citizens and have good jobs with a family drywall business, so they pose no flight risk. The defense also pointed out that the events in question took place before 2018 when both suspects were minors.

The younger of the two was a junior in high school when they were arrested May 5.

Each is charged with one counted of aggravated child molestation.

Ultimately, the judge granted $25,000 bond for each with conditions that include a curfew.

