Authorities identify 14-year-old who drowned in Burke County

By Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARDIS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released the name of the 14-year-old boy who died Thursday at the Brier Creek bridge landing in an apparent drowning.

Burke County Coroner Val Prescott said the boy’s name is Martice Council.

A teacher with Burke County Middle School confirms the boy was a student there.

Dispatchers received the report at about 5:58 p.m. Thursday of a possible drowning at the landing at Murray Hill Road just down from Ellison Bridge Road.

Responding units from Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Burke County EMA quickly arrived on scene. Emergency personnel determined teenagers had been playing in the water when one of them began to experience an emergency.

Other teenagers tried to render aid but were unsuccessful.

Sheriff’s investigators, Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens and a Richmond County dive team were requested and responded to the scene to assist. At 8:50 p.m., the body of the boy was recovered by members of the dive team.

The Burke County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded. Family members were also notified and the identity of the juvenile victim was confirmed.

Foul play is not suspected.

