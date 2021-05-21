Advertisement

Augusta man sentenced to life in 2018 murder of teen

Nigel Robinson
Nigel Robinson(WRDW)
By Matthew Enfinger
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man was sentence to life in prison this week after a jury found him guilty of fatally shooting a teenager in 2018.

On Thursday, Nigel Robinson, 21, was found guilty of felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the death of 17-year-old Roshaun Santez White.

On the night of Sept. 30, 2018, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting on Barton Chapel Road. They found White laying in the doorway of S&S Food Store unresponsive after being shot.

White was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he died from his injuries a few hours later.

Early into the investigation, authorities identified then 18-year-old Robinson and 16-year-old Arquette Jones as suspects.

Last week, Jones entered a guilty plea deal under the agreement that he would testify at Robinson’s murder trial.

Authorities identify 14-year-old who drowned in Burke County

Court testimony revealed Robinson, Jones and White were friends. The shooting occurred while Robinson was attempting to take a white bag from White.

Judge J. Wade Padgett sentenced Robinson to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

