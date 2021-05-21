Augusta man sentenced to life in 2018 murder of teen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man was sentence to life in prison this week after a jury found him guilty of fatally shooting a teenager in 2018.

On Thursday, Nigel Robinson, 21, was found guilty of felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the death of 17-year-old Roshaun Santez White.

On the night of Sept. 30, 2018, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting on Barton Chapel Road. They found White laying in the doorway of S&S Food Store unresponsive after being shot.

White was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he died from his injuries a few hours later.

Early into the investigation, authorities identified then 18-year-old Robinson and 16-year-old Arquette Jones as suspects.

Last week, Jones entered a guilty plea deal under the agreement that he would testify at Robinson’s murder trial.

Court testimony revealed Robinson, Jones and White were friends. The shooting occurred while Robinson was attempting to take a white bag from White.

Judge J. Wade Padgett sentenced Robinson to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

