Augusta leaders look at starting over on fire chief hiring process

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta city leaders next week will consider starting over in the hiring process for a new fire chief.

Commissioner Sean Frantom is making the request for the agenda item for week’s Administrative Services Committee of the Augusta Commission. The process would be decided by the commission, according to the agenda proposal.

It comes amid controversy at the end of a monthslong selection process that ended with a sole finalist who wasn’t one of the top picks of the headhunting consultants, as well as a selection procedure that some saw as less than transparent.

City officials initially refused to release details about the top candidates other than the one finalist, Antonio Burden — until News 12 and other local media took the city to court to get the information turned over.

Emails turned over by the city revealed the final candidate was not even recommended by the agency hired to search for the best candidates.

Some commissioners say this was all news to them, too.

News 12 went through hundreds of emails sent between an executive recruitment agency, Gov HRUSA, and the city. Emails show the agency selected 11 candidates from 51 applications separated into two top tiers. The sole didn’t make it into either group.

So how did he get the spot?

We found City Administrator Odie Donald asked for more information on Burden as well as another man Adam House. We asked Donald why.

In a statement, he says, in part, “From the pool received, there were some candidates who were included because their experience in municipalities similar to Augusta made them attractive.”

