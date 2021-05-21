Advertisement

CDC warns 2-state residents: Don’t kiss or snuggle your poultry

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking outbreaks of salmonella illnesses...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking outbreaks of salmonella illnesses linked to backyard poultry. (Source: AP/Terry Chea)(WRDW)
By Patrick Phillip
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WCSC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says salmonella outbreaks in 43 states, including South Carolina, have been linked to backyard poultry.

The CDC released a notice Thursday reporting 163 illnesses and 34 hospitalizations affecting 43 states.

One of the guidelines in the notice warned owners of backyard flocks not to “kiss or snuggle” backyard poultry or to eat or drink around them. It also says flock owners should keep supplies like feed containers and shoes worn in the coop outside of the home. Such supplies should be cleaned outside of the house as well, the notice states.

MORE | Judge halts Ga. dredging plans over fears for sea turtles

Four of those illnesses were reported in South Carolina, but nine were reported in Georgia and 13 were reported in North Carolina.

CDC experts said backyard poultry, like chicken and ducks, can carry Salmonella germs even if they look healthy and clean.

“These germs can easily spread to anything in the areas where they live and roam,” the notice states. “You can get sick from touching your backyard poultry or anything in their environment and then touching your mouth or food, and swallowing Salmonella germs.”

It listed severe symptoms of a salmonella infection, saying that anyone experiencing them should call their healthcare provider immediately:

  • Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
  • Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
  • Bloody diarrhea
  • So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
  • Signs of dehydration, such as:
    • Not urinating much
    • Dry mouth and throat
    • Feeling dizzy when standing up

Here are the full guidelines for flock owners:

  • Wash your hands
    • Always wash your hands with soap and water immediately after touching backyard poultry, their eggs, or anything in the area where they live and roam.
    • Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not readily available. Consider having hand sanitizer at your coop.
  • Be safe around backyard flocks
    • Don’t kiss or snuggle backyard poultry, and don’t eat or drink around them. This can spread Salmonella germs to your mouth and make you sick.
    • Keep your backyard flock and supplies you use to care for them (like feed containers and shoes you wear in the coop) outside of the house. You should also clean the supplies outside the house.
  • Supervise kids around flocks
    • Always supervise children around backyard poultry and make sure they wash their hands properly afterward.
    • Don’t let children younger than 5 years touch chicks, ducklings, or other backyard poultry. Young children are more likely to get sick from germs like Salmonella.
  • Handle eggs safely
    • Collect eggs often. Eggs that sit in the nest can become dirty or break.
    • Throw away cracked eggs. Germs on the shell can more easily enter the egg though a cracked shell.
    • Rub off dirt on eggs with fine sandpaper, a brush, or a cloth. Don’t wash them because colder water can pull germs into the egg.
    • Refrigerate eggs to keep them fresh and slow the growth of germs.
    • Cook eggs until both the yolk and white are firm, and cook egg dishes to an internal temperature of 160°F to kill all germs.

Symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days, the CDC says. However, some people do not develop symptoms for several weeks after infection and others experience symptoms for several weeks.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tishaa Moulton
Slain shooting victim was pregnant, coroner confirms
Crash kills motorcyclist in Lincoln County
14-year-old boy drowns at Murray Hill Road and Briar Creek Bridge in Burke County
14-year-old boy drowns at Brier Creek bridge landing in Burke County
Aiken County deputies on scene of reported shots fired near Lawana Drive in Gloverville.
Two houses struck in drive-by shooting in Aiken County
Do you recognize these people? Richmond County deputies want to hear from you.
Wanted posters: Can you help identify these people sought for questioning?

Latest News

This was the scene after a shooting at an apartment on Telfair Street on May 13, 2021.
Charges dropped against 2nd man arrested in Telfair Street slayings
Sutherland
Jamal Sutherland death in S.C. jail: What we know
Turtles
Sea turtle season has arrived on the Georgia coast
DJJ
Learn about South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice issues