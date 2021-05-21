CDC warns 2-state residents: Don’t kiss or snuggle your poultry

ATLANTA (WCSC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says salmonella outbreaks in 43 states, including South Carolina, have been linked to backyard poultry.

The CDC released a notice Thursday reporting 163 illnesses and 34 hospitalizations affecting 43 states.

One of the guidelines in the notice warned owners of backyard flocks not to “kiss or snuggle” backyard poultry or to eat or drink around them. It also says flock owners should keep supplies like feed containers and shoes worn in the coop outside of the home. Such supplies should be cleaned outside of the house as well, the notice states.

Four of those illnesses were reported in South Carolina, but nine were reported in Georgia and 13 were reported in North Carolina.

CDC experts said backyard poultry, like chicken and ducks, can carry Salmonella germs even if they look healthy and clean.

“These germs can easily spread to anything in the areas where they live and roam,” the notice states. “You can get sick from touching your backyard poultry or anything in their environment and then touching your mouth or food, and swallowing Salmonella germs.”

It listed severe symptoms of a salmonella infection, saying that anyone experiencing them should call their healthcare provider immediately:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not urinating much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



Here are the full guidelines for flock owners:

Wash your hands Always wash your hands with soap and water immediately after touching backyard poultry, their eggs, or anything in the area where they live and roam. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not readily available. Consider having hand sanitizer at your coop.

Be safe around backyard flocks Don’t kiss or snuggle backyard poultry, and don’t eat or drink around them. This can spread Salmonella germs to your mouth and make you sick. Keep your backyard flock and supplies you use to care for them (like feed containers and shoes you wear in the coop) outside of the house. You should also clean the supplies outside the house.

Supervise kids around flocks Always supervise children around backyard poultry and make sure they wash their hands properly afterward. Don’t let children younger than 5 years touch chicks, ducklings, or other backyard poultry. Young children are more likely to get sick from germs like Salmonella.

Handle eggs safely Collect eggs often. Eggs that sit in the nest can become dirty or break. Throw away cracked eggs. Germs on the shell can more easily enter the egg though a cracked shell. Rub off dirt on eggs with fine sandpaper, a brush, or a cloth. Don’t wash them because colder water can pull germs into the egg. Refrigerate eggs to keep them fresh and slow the growth of germs. Cook eggs until both the yolk and white are firm, and cook egg dishes to an internal temperature of 160°F to kill all germs.



Symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days, the CDC says. However, some people do not develop symptoms for several weeks after infection and others experience symptoms for several weeks.

