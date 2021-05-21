14-year-old boy drowns at Murray Hill Road and Briar Creek Bridge in Burke County

SARDIS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On May 20 at approximately 5:58 p.m. Burke County 911 received a report of a possible drowning at the Briar Creek Bridge Landing (Murray Hill Road just down from Ellison Bridge Rd).

Responding units from Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Burke County EMA quickly arrived on scene. Emergency personnel on scene determined teenage juveniles were playing in the water when one of the teenage juveniles began to experience an emergency. Other teenage juveniles on scene attempted to render aid but unfortunately were unsuccessful.

BCSO Investigators, Georgia Department of Natural Resources Game Wardens and Richmond County EMA Dive Team were requested and responded to the scene to assist. Despite the efforts by all, at 8:50 p.m. the body of the 14-year-old male juvenile victim was recovered by members of the Richmond County EMA Dive Team.

Burke County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded. Family members were also notified and the identity of the juvenile victim was confirmed.

There is no suspected foul play in this incident and there are no further details to provide at this time.

We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

