‘We’ve gotta make it where it’s a destination for citizens’ new North Augusta mayor discusses city development

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new mayor, new schools, and new construction. There’s major change happening on South Carolina’s riverfront.

North Augusta is booming with new buildings and new businesses. And city leaders say their plans for the future are full speed ahead.

The city seems to get bigger by the day.

Today we spoke with the city’s new mayor Briton Williams who’s still in his first month on the job. He says he’s looking at ways to grow North Augusta beyond what we’re already seeing. And if they can do it the right way it’ll benefit everyone who lives here.

“We’re beginning that process,” said Briton Williams, North Augusta mayor.

The process of developing North Augusta.

“We theoretically have the ability to almost every part or corner in North Augusta in the future to have some type of development,” he said.

New Mayor Briton Williams says his primary focus is downtown, creating an area where people want to walk around and hang out.

“We have some green pockets of space downtown that we’re not utilizing. We’ve gotta make it where it’s a destination for citizens,” he said.

As more people and businesses move into the area, the school system is adjusting as well. This week, city leaders approved construction to build two new schools for students in grades K through eight.

“This is something that we’ve been talking about for a while so it’s good to see that movement on the governmental side of things,” said Mike Rosier, Aiken County Public School District.

The new schools will hold 750 middle school and 500 elementary school students. Rosier says they’re not yet sure which schools will be affected.

“Those middle school seats are really needed,” he said.

Williams also hit on the seemingly endless development on exit five. He says even though we’re seeing new buildings and businesses popping up, it won’t change the city’s hometown charm.

“The growth on exit 1, exit 5, eastside, it’s gonna happen. But that doesn’t have to take away from why we love North Augusta,” he said.

When it comes to the plans for these new schools, Rosier says the goal is to break ground this fall and have them finished by the end of next year.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.