Advertisement

Waynesboro lands $1.5 million for water upgrades to serve industrial park

Waynesboro, Ga.
Waynesboro, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Commerce Department is awarding a $1.5 million grant to the city of Waynesboro for a water well and water treatment facility to accommodate local business needs.

The project, to be matched with $1.5 million in local funds, is meant to help support a new dairy processing and packaging plant in the Waynesboro-Burke County Industrial Park and future needs, according to a news release from the Commerce Department.

It’s expected to create nearly 200 jobs and generate $60 million in private investment, the department said.

MORE | Waynesboro vice mayor says city is in good hands during mayor’s leave of absence

“These improvements will ensure that Waynesboro has the capacity to provide reliable water and sanitation service to businesses and the ability to spur economic growth,” Dennis Alvord, acting assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, said in the news release.

The project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Central Savannah River Area Regional Commission, according to the department.

“This massive investment in Waynesboro will help create nearly 200 new jobs, stimulate the local economy, and help us recover from the pandemic,” said Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga.

Fellow Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock said: ”When we invest in our state’s infrastructure, we help protect the dignity of work by creating more good-paying jobs that will help Georgians thrive.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tyler Prather and Julian Floyd Mayes
Second suspect arrested in shooting that killed 2, injured 2 on Telfair Street
Col. Matthew Foulk gives his entrance speech during a change-of-command ceremony in July 2019...
Fort Gordon brigade leader fired over misconduct allegations
Greg Carswell (city of Waynesboro photo)
Waynesboro mayor takes leave of absence amid legal, family worries
The FBI was on scene this afternoon at a home in North Augusta.
FBI serves search warrant on home in North Augusta
Brittany Kennedy
Have you seen this woman, who’s a suspect in Augusta assault?

Latest News

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Car rolls over in crash on I-20 in Aiken County
Augusta Technical College
CSRA colleges, universities getting nearly $45 million in COVID aid
If you use Google for photos, email, or maps, things are about to get a lot easier and better....
What the Tech: New Google features
Multiple vessels cool the Golden Ray wreck using sea water on Saturday following a fire inside...
Crews coping with aftermath of shipwreck fire off Georgia coast