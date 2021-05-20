Waynesboro lands $1.5 million for water upgrades to serve industrial park

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Commerce Department is awarding a $1.5 million grant to the city of Waynesboro for a water well and water treatment facility to accommodate local business needs.

The project, to be matched with $1.5 million in local funds, is meant to help support a new dairy processing and packaging plant in the Waynesboro-Burke County Industrial Park and future needs, according to a news release from the Commerce Department.

It’s expected to create nearly 200 jobs and generate $60 million in private investment, the department said.

“These improvements will ensure that Waynesboro has the capacity to provide reliable water and sanitation service to businesses and the ability to spur economic growth,” Dennis Alvord, acting assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, said in the news release.

The project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Central Savannah River Area Regional Commission, according to the department.

“This massive investment in Waynesboro will help create nearly 200 new jobs, stimulate the local economy, and help us recover from the pandemic,” said Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga.

Fellow Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock said: ”When we invest in our state’s infrastructure, we help protect the dignity of work by creating more good-paying jobs that will help Georgians thrive.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.