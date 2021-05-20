Advertisement

Three Richmond County students win at track state championships

From left to righ: Tony Rountree, Sinclaire Fryer, and Davion Benjamin.
From left to righ: Tony Rountree, Sinclaire Fryer, and Davion Benjamin.(Source: Richmond County School System)
By Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three students from different Richmond County high schools have won big at this year’s Class AA State Track and Field championships.

Tony Rountree from T. W. Josey High School and Sinclaire Fryer from Lucy C. Laney High School are the Shot Put Champions.

Davion Benjamin from Glenn Hills High School, is the 800 Meters Champion.

The school system and WRDW send congrats to these new state champions. They were also recognized during the last school system Board of Education meeting.

