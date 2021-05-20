Slain shooting victim was pregnant, coroner confirms

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - News 12 has learned that a mother of four who was slain in a quadruple shooting last week was also a mother-to-be.

Tishaa Moulton’s autopsy showed she died of a gunshot wound to the chest and was in the early stages of pregnancy, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Thursday.

The news came on the day after friends and family held a balloon release in honor of her .

Two suspects sit in jail. One of them is Moulton’s brother, Tyler Prather.

The other is Julian Mayes, arrested Tuesday on the same charges: two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault and a weapons charge. According to the Richmond County Warrants Office, Mayes has no criminal history in the county. We couldn’t find a criminal background for the other suspect, Tyler Prather, either.

From left: Tyler Prather and Julian Floyd Mayes (WRDW)

Moulton was killed along with Latoya Oglesby in a gun attack last Thursday that left two other women injured at an apartment complex at 201 E. Telfair St.

The shooting was part of a wave of violent crimes that swept the CSRA, leaving two people dead, eight people shot and one person stabbed within 12 hours.

