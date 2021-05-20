S.C. lawmakers hold emergency meeting in case of man who died at Charleston Co. jail

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders from the state’s Democratic and Legislative Black caucuses held an emergency meeting at North Charleston City Hall to talk about what legislation they can pass to ensure what happened to Jamal Sutherland doesn’t happen to others.

Sutherland died on Jan. 5 at the Al Cannon Detention Center while deputies were forcibly removing him from his cell so he could attend a bond hearing on an assault charge. During the incident, he became unresponsive.

The group is considering creating a committee to help push legislation that can actually make it through the legislature. Among the steps the lawmakers discussed are creating a new group to handle transporting mental health patients and increasing crisis training for officers when they do respond to those calls.

Sutherland was being treated at the Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral in North Charleston when a fight broke out among other patients, according to Sutherland family attorney Mark Peper.

Facility staff members called North Charleston Police about the fight, and while they were there, Sutherland, whom Peper said was not part of the initial fight, became agitated and wound up being accused of assaulting someone. Police took him to the Charleston County jail on the assault charge on the evening of Jan. 4, approximately 10 hours before he died.

“We have to really reimagine what policing looks like in America and really ask the question, ‘Should law enforcement be in the business of being social workers and being mental health professionals?’” Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, D-North Charleston, said. “Really that’s what this entire conversation is born out of: how do we ensure that we are actually making sure that law enforcement fulfills what their obligation is and not putting more on them than is necessary.”

They also stressed the importance of increased oversight of the State Law Enforcement Division which they criticized as being slow to release the video in the Sutherland case and others.

Had that video been made public earlier, they argued, they may have been able to tackle more legislatively during the session that just ended.

“At some point we’ve got to create a SLED oversight, we’ve got to look at who’s policing the police and if they are refusing to do their jobs then we have to do it for them,” Rep. J. Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, said.

Some of the lawmakers also took aim at their Republican counterparts, saying these issues should have been taken up this session instead of legislation about the death penalty.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.