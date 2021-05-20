Ready for the movies? Big Mo is rolling again, and Regal to reopen in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of Aiken’s movie theaters is going to be back up and running soon, and a legendary drive-in has already reopened.

Regal’s location at Aiken Mall is set to reopen Friday.

Regal closed all of its locations in March of last year, but has been reopening in a staggered schedule. Regal’s Augusta location, 1144 Agerton Lane, reopened in April.

Meanwhile, the legendary Monetta Drive-in Theater — better known as the Big Mo — reopened last weekend at 5822 Columbia Highway North in Monetta.

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the drive-in is showing double features on its three screens:

“Scoob!” and “The Iron Giant” on the main field, “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Mortal Kombat” on Screen Two and “Spiral” and “Saw” on Screen Three. Gates open at 7 p.m., and the first movie on each screen starts between 8:45 and 9.

The drive-in closed soon after the pandemic began but ultimately found ways to keep going by hosting socially distanced music events.

For social distancing rules and FAQs on the drive-in, visit https://thebigmo.com/faq/.

