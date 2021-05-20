If you know the whereabouts of this missing man, deputies want to hear from you

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a 54-year-old man who’s been missing nearly a week.

Edward Earl Johnson was last seem May 14 in his gray 2004 Nissan Titan. He was wearing brown pants, a khaki FPL Foods shirt, rubber boots and a brown hard hat.

He’s described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds, bald and with brown eyes. Authorities also released a couple of photos.

Anyone with information about him or his vehicle is urged to contact Investigator Anthony Gregory at 706-821-1451 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

