Advertisement

If you know the whereabouts of this missing man, deputies want to hear from you

Edward Earl Johnson
Edward Earl Johnson(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a 54-year-old man who’s been missing nearly a week.

Edward Earl Johnson was last seem May 14 in his gray 2004 Nissan Titan. He was wearing brown pants, a khaki FPL Foods shirt, rubber boots and a brown hard hat.

He’s described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds, bald and with brown eyes. Authorities also released a couple of photos.

Anyone with information about him or his vehicle is urged to contact Investigator Anthony Gregory at 706-821-1451 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

MORE | Augusta man remains missing after walking away from home

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tyler Prather and Julian Floyd Mayes
Second suspect arrested in shooting that killed 2, injured 2 on Telfair Street
Greg Carswell (city of Waynesboro photo)
Waynesboro mayor takes leave of absence amid legal, family worries
Col. Matthew Foulk gives his entrance speech during a change-of-command ceremony in July 2019...
Fort Gordon brigade leader fired over misconduct allegations
The FBI was on scene this afternoon at a home in North Augusta.
FBI serves search warrant on home in North Augusta
Brittany Kennedy
Have you seen this woman, who’s a suspect in Augusta assault?

Latest News

Richmond County deputies need help to identify three subjects wanted for questioning.
Can you help identify these subjects wanted for questioning?
The Monetta Drive-In Theatre is also known as the Big Mo.
Ready for the movies? Big Mo is rolling again, and Regal to reopen in Aiken
Shots
Why is Johnson & Johnson vaccine flow slowing in South Carolina?
Richland One principal raps to help uplift students after difficult year
S.C. principal raps to help inspire students after difficult year