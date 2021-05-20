House rebukes Ga. spa attacks as reminder of anti-Asian violence

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - The Democratic-led House has approved a resolution condemning attacks in March that killed six women of Asian descent at Atlanta-area massage businesses.

They characterized the killings as a grim reminder of a surge in violence directed at Asian Americans.

The resolution by Democratic Rep. Judy Chu was approved on a 244-180 vote on Wednesday.

The measure commemorates the eight who were killed in all, listing them by name, while condemning “any racism and sexism” that motivated the gunman.

It also rebuked local law enforcement officers who downplayed the potential that the attacks were a hate crime and who said the suspect had “a bad day.”

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock will join President Joe Biden and other members of Congress at a 2 p.m. White House ceremony Thursday as the president signs the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

Warnock was one of the lead co-sponsors of the legislation, which passed the Senate 94-1 on April 22.

Warnock also authored a key provision included in the legislation to name and honor the victims of the spa shootings. Warnock will attend the bill signing ceremony with President Biden, along with a group of federal lawmakers who helped get the bill over the finish line.

The ceremony will also mark the first bill Warnock co-led that has been signed into law.

