Grovetown donating older firetruck to a city that needs one

Grovetown will donate this older firetruck to the fire department in Kite, Ga.
Grovetown will donate this older firetruck to the fire department in Kite, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Grovetown is donating one of its older firetrucks to a city in need.

The 1989 Pierce pumper, which can handle 1,250 gallons per minute, will be given to the volunteer fire department in Kite, Ga.

Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones will hold an official ceremony on May 24 at 3 p.m. at the Grovetown Department of Public Safety Headquarters, 306 E. Robinson Ave.

MORE | Augusta firefighters speak out at commission meeting

There, the keys to the fire truck will be handed over to Kite Mayor Jimmy Claxton and Fire Chief Donald Peebles.

“We are proud to help another smaller agency with this huge donation, which in turn, will provide the city of Kite the ability to better serve their citizens,” Jones said in a statement.

Claxton said: “I told the mayor that I couldn’t sit still. I was so happy when I heard the news. This is a small town, and we are on a real tight budget. It’s like Santa Claus coming. It’s a dream come true. All we have right now are hand-me-downs from the Forestry Division.”

