Georgia to spend $95M in federal aid to subsidize child care

Child Care Audit
Child Care Audit
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia will use federal coronavirus relief money to temporarily pay all the costs of child care for 50,000 children enrolled in a program that subsidizes care for lower-income families.

The state Department of Early Care and Learning says extra payments will last until October 2022 and cost an estimated $95 million.

The extra money begins with this week’s payments to child care facilities. Payments will be made automatically and parents don’t have to do anything to enroll.

Normally, parents have to pay a share of tuition in the Childcare and Parent Services program, plus any difference between a child care provider’s rate and the maximum amount the state pays.

