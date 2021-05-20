Advertisement

Crash kills motorcyclist in Lincoln County

By Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lincolnton, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities report a motorcyclist has died following crash that involved two cars in Lincolnton today.

Details on the cause of the crash are limited at this time but the crash reportedly occurred on Augusta Highway near Planation Road at approximately 3 p.m., Lincoln County Coroner Tim Quarles said.

David Nicholson, 43, of Lincolnton was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office reports. Nicholson was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

No other injuries have been reported and no charges or investigation are expected.

Quarles said Nicholson served as an EMS worker for Lincolnton County for many years.

Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere said the crash caused significant traffic back up in the area.

