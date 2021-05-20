Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry this evening with mostly clear skies and temps in the 70s and 60s after sunset through around midnight. Winds will be light out of the southeast less than 5 mph. Low temperatures will be dropping to the mid and upper 50s by early Friday morning.

Highs near 100 next week will come close to records set back in 2019. (WRDW)

High pressure continues to bring dry and sunny weather Friday. Afternoon highs Friday will be close to 90 with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the east between 8-15 mph.

Morning lows will be back down to the mid and upper 50s early Saturday morning. Our first taste of highs above 90° this year looks likely this weekend. Afternoon highs Saturday are expected to be in low 90s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows on Sunday will be near 60. Highs Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90s. The air is expected to be relatively dry this weekend, so it won’t be too humid to accompany the heat. Skies will be generally sunny this weekend.

Temperatures will only get hotter early next week with highs close to 100° Monday through Thursday. These will be near record high temperatures, rivaling the historic heat of May 2019. No rain in the forecast other than a few isolated showers possible later next week.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.