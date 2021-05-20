CSRA blood center in critical need of blood donors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA’s local blood center is continuing to experience a critical shortage of blood products and is calling on donors for help.

Shepeard Community Blood Center is in critical need of all blood types, especially O Positive and O Negative blood types. The center says at this time, there is not enough blood on the shelf to send to local hospitals if there was a local emergency.

Shepeard has been dealing with a nationwide blood shortage since COVID-19 cases first started appearing in March 2020. Due to the severity of this shortage, the center cannot call on other blood centers across the country for help.

The CSRA’s blood supply is supported strictly by the donations of volunteer blood donors, the center says. Shepeard supplies blood to several local hospitals including University Hospital, AU Health, Children’s Hospital of Georgia, and Burke Medical Center. Donations go to help patients in need in the CSRA community, and every blood donation can save up to three lives.

Shepeard says local blood donations can help end this shortage. The summer months are typically slow for blood centers, and the center is concerned about what this blood shortage means for the community.

“There are no words to express how important it is to donate blood,” said Ashley Whitaker, Director of Community Resources at Shepeard Community Blood Center. “Patients at our local hospitals need your donations. Think about if it was you, or your loved one, who needed a blood transfusion. Donating blood is quick and easy and makes a huge positive impact on our community.”

Donors must be in good general health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with written parental consent to donate. Donors should be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card when donating.

Here are some blood drives that are planned in coming days:

On May 21 , there are two drives scheduled in Edgefield, S.C. You can give at the county hospital from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or at the community KJ’s Shopping Center from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. A drive will also be held the same day at Culver’s Grovetown from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On May 24, the Aiken Chamber of Commerce is hosting a blood drive in the parking area of its office at 121 Richland Ave. East from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Each donor will receive a T-shirt and be entered for a chance to win a grand prize gift basket.

If you want to give back but can’t make it to a blood drive, you can always schedule your own appointment or visit one of Shepeard’s locations:

Aiken - 353 Fabian Drive: Open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Augusta - 1533 Wrightsboro Road: Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Evans - 4329 Washington Road: Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.