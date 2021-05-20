Advertisement

Crews coping with aftermath of shipwreck fire off Georgia coast

By Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews continue to assess the effects of a fire last week at a wrecked cargo ship off the Georgia coast as they pick up an increased debris that’s washing ashore.

The fire broke out Friday at the Golden Ray, which is being cut up and towed away from St. Simons Sound, where it capsized in September 2019 soon after leaving the Port of Brunswick with 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks.

Once the fire was out on Friday night, emergency responders in the Coast Guard immediately launched into reinstating pollution control operations around the ship.

Assessing the aftermath of the Golden Ray fire

The engineering team is reassessing the structure to see what kind of damage the fire caused to the ship and the machinery that was built to remove the wreckage.

The 150-yard safety zone around the wreck has been increased to 200 yards for recreational vessels, and shoreline teams continue to recover increased numbers of small, plastic debris from Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island.

Safety personnel continue air monitoring in the community using mobile air monitoring equipment.

On-water teams are dealing with very light oil sheens and debris observed around the wreck site.

