Car rolls over in crash on I-20 in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews and law enforcement officers rushed to the site of a traffic accident with an overturned car on Interstate 20 in Aiken County.

A sedan rolled over at mile marker 16 north of Aiken in the crash the SCHP reported at 5:06 p.m.

There were conflicting reports on whether the crash was in the eastbound or westbound lanes.

Injuries were possible in the crash near the Edgefield Highway exit, but the victim was out of the vehicle by 5:15 p.m.

