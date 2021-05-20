Advertisement

Car rolls over in crash on I-20 in Aiken County

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews and law enforcement officers rushed to the site of a traffic accident with an overturned car on Interstate 20 in Aiken County.

A sedan rolled over at mile marker 16 north of Aiken in the crash the SCHP reported at 5:06 p.m.

There were conflicting reports on whether the crash was in the eastbound or westbound lanes.

Injuries were possible in the crash near the Edgefield Highway exit, but the victim was out of the vehicle by 5:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tyler Prather and Julian Floyd Mayes
Second suspect arrested in shooting that killed 2, injured 2 on Telfair Street
Col. Matthew Foulk gives his entrance speech during a change-of-command ceremony in July 2019...
Fort Gordon brigade leader fired over misconduct allegations
Greg Carswell (city of Waynesboro photo)
Waynesboro mayor takes leave of absence amid legal, family worries
The FBI was on scene this afternoon at a home in North Augusta.
FBI serves search warrant on home in North Augusta
Brittany Kennedy
Have you seen this woman, who’s a suspect in Augusta assault?

Latest News

Waynesboro, Ga.
Waynesboro lands $1.5 million for water upgrades to serve industrial park
Augusta Technical College
CSRA colleges, universities getting nearly $45 million in COVID aid
If you use Google for photos, email, or maps, things are about to get a lot easier and better....
What the Tech: New Google features
Multiple vessels cool the Golden Ray wreck using sea water on Saturday following a fire inside...
Crews coping with aftermath of shipwreck fire off Georgia coast