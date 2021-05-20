Advertisement

Can you help identify these subjects wanted for questioning?

Richmond County deputies need help to identify three subjects wanted for questioning.
Richmond County deputies need help to identify three subjects wanted for questioning.(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies need help to identify subjects wanted for questioning.

Deputies are looking to question a man regarding an entering auto incident back on May 15. The incident happened at the 1600 block of Gordon Highway. He was see wearing a black hat, a white tank top and patterned pants.

Deputies are also seeking to identify a man and a woman regarding a theft that occurred at Walmart on Wrightsboro Road on May 16. Surveillance shows the woman was being pushed by the man in a wheelchair.

If you can identify any of these subjects, you can call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

