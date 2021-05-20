Can you help identify these subjects wanted for questioning?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies need help to identify subjects wanted for questioning.

Deputies are looking to question a man regarding an entering auto incident back on May 15. The incident happened at the 1600 block of Gordon Highway. He was see wearing a black hat, a white tank top and patterned pants.

Deputies are also seeking to identify a man and a woman regarding a theft that occurred at Walmart on Wrightsboro Road on May 16. Surveillance shows the woman was being pushed by the man in a wheelchair.

If you can identify any of these subjects, you can call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

