Burke County sheriff to help advise Kemp on fate of accused lawman

Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA - The Burke County sheriff will serve on a panel to help determine whether another sheriff in the Peach State should be suspended as he’s accused of violating the civil rights of several people in his custody.

Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is among the officers appointed to the panel by Gov. Brian Kemp.

A federal grand jury last month indicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.

The indictment accuses the sheriff of repeatedly ordering detainees to be put in a restraint chair for hours even though they posed no threat and had complied with deputies.

In an executive order Wednesday, Kemp appointed Williams to the panel along with Attorney General Chris Carr, and Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds.

Hill has said the prosecution is politically motivated.

