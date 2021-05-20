Advertisement

LIVE: Biden to sign COVID-19 hate crimes measure into law

By CNN staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden on Thursday will sign into law legislation to combat anti-Asian violence.

The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act passed the House by a vote of 364-to-62. All of the “no” votes came from Republicans.

Biden previously voiced support for the bill, which soared through the Senate last month with a 94-to-1 vote.

The legislation calls for creating a new Justice Department position that would speed up the review of possible COVID-19-based hate crimes and incidents.

Hate has no place in America – and I look forward to making that clear this afternoon by signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

Posted by President Joe Biden on Thursday, May 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tyler Prather and Julian Floyd Mayes
Second suspect arrested in shooting that killed 2, injured 2 on Telfair Street
Greg Carswell (city of Waynesboro photo)
Waynesboro mayor takes leave of absence amid legal, family worries
Col. Matthew Foulk gives his entrance speech during a change-of-command ceremony in July 2019...
Fort Gordon brigade leader fired over misconduct allegations
The FBI was on scene this afternoon at a home in North Augusta.
FBI serves search warrant on home in North Augusta
Brittany Kennedy
Have you seen this woman, who’s a suspect in Augusta assault?

Latest News

In this May 12, 2021 photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the...
US ends use of 2 immigration jails where mistreatment alleged
Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
Israel unleashes strikes as expectations for truce rise
The male spent almost three months in rehabilitation at the Manatee Critical Care Center.
Jacksonville Zoo releases rehabilitated manatee
As of yesterday evening, this was all the blood Shepeard Community Blood Center had to supply...
CSRA blood center in critical need of blood donors
In this Wednesday, May 19, 2021 photograph, a shopper pushes her basket filled with purchases...
Nervous workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies