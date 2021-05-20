Acuna’s homer off Barnes in 9th lifts Braves over Mets, 5-4

(AP) - Ronald Acuna Jr. homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 5-4 after blowing an early two-run lead.

Acuna drilled the first pitch from Jacob Barnes to center field for his NL-leading 13th homer. The Mets were denied a sweep of the three-game series. Tomas Nido gave New York a 4-3 lead with a pinch-hit, two-run single in the seventh. T

he Braves pulled even in the eighth. Jonathan Villar’s leadoff homer in the fourth gave the Mets a 1-0 lead.

