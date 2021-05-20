Advertisement

Acuna’s homer off Barnes in 9th lifts Braves over Mets, 5-4

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) rounds third base on his home run during the first inning...
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) rounds third base on his home run during the first inning of the first game in a baseball doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Ronald Acuna Jr. homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 5-4 after blowing an early two-run lead.

Acuna drilled the first pitch from Jacob Barnes to center field for his NL-leading 13th homer. The Mets were denied a sweep of the three-game series. Tomas Nido gave New York a 4-3 lead with a pinch-hit, two-run single in the seventh. T

he Braves pulled even in the eighth. Jonathan Villar’s leadoff homer in the fourth gave the Mets a 1-0 lead.

