9-year-old keeps his faith as health condition deteriorates eyesight

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s not the news a mom wants to hear after giving birth to her first baby boy.

A local nine-year-old boy is born with a condition that’s slowly making him lose his vision. And while there is no guarantee he will keep his vision, he still manages to keep his faith.

“When Chayse was first born, they told me there was a possibility he could be blind,” Chayse’s mom, Tawana Mole, said. “He gave me some glasses one day and showed me how my baby saw the world and it broke my heart.”

She says at the age of two, her son Chayse had the vision of a 70-year-old man. He suffers from limbal stem cell deficiency, and cornea failure, causing his eyes to change colors.

“He says, ‘Ma... I can’t see, I see rainbows, or my eyes are hurting,’” she said. “It’s very hard to find children like him.”

Children that she says never lose hope, and ones that still manage to smile even when it hurts.

“Chayse is just chasing whatever is thrown his way he deals with it.”

She says within the past 6 months Chayse’s vision decreased drastically and medical bills and traveling expenses are piling up.

“Going to work is a struggle... Just dealing with a child, not knowing what today may bring for him,” she said. “As a community, I would ask everyone for prayers... Just prayers at this time.”

“It’s just a waiting game. We don’t know, we don’t know how long he will keep his vision he will start brail shortly,” she said.

She says the transition has been tough and her only wish is to show her nine-year-old son the world before it’s too late.

“I want to take just take him to see the world so when he does go, he can say, ‘oh I’ve seen that,’” she said.

His mom says they need prayers more than ever right now and if you would like to contribute you can donate at Care For Chayse.

