Advertisement

108 children shot, 16 killed so far this year in Chicago

By WLS staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - There’s a new push to end the high number of shootings targeting children and teens in Chicago.

As of last week, 108 of the shooting victims in the city so far this year have been children. Of those shot, 16 have died.

A 13-year-old boy riding his bike in McKinley Park and a 15-year-old girl walking her dog in Washington Park are two of the most recent children to be killed or injured by gun violence.

A sign near 60th and King Drive reads, “Respect Life.”

“Us adding more police to the city has not worked,” said 20th Ward Alderman Jeanette Taylor. “We have to reimagine what safety is.”

With summer around the corner, community advocates worry about what is to come.

On the west side, Greater St. John Bible Church is among those that offer programming for those in the neighborhood.

However, the pandemic is limiting how many children they can take in.

“We will continue our after school, which we will transition into summer camp,” said the Rev. Ira Acree. “Of course, that’s only 25 children, because we have to be able to social distance. The city must find places to invest money, where there can be some viable options for these kids to hang out and be safe.”

For Taylor, the question is clear, but the answer remains elusive.

“I’m an ’80s baby. I played double Dutch. I did jacks. I blew bubbles,” Taylor said. “I could sit on my porch in peace, and that’s not what we have now. We have a city in chaos. So how does government work together with community to put plans together to help keep everybody protected?”

The 15-year-old girl who was shot while walking her dog is recovering at the hospital. Her mother says one bullet was left in her lower back for now.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tyler Prather and Julian Floyd Mayes
Second suspect arrested in shooting that killed 2, injured 2 on Telfair Street
Greg Carswell (city of Waynesboro photo)
Waynesboro mayor takes leave of absence amid legal, family worries
Col. Matthew Foulk gives his entrance speech during a change-of-command ceremony in July 2019...
Fort Gordon brigade leader fired over misconduct allegations
The FBI was on scene this afternoon at a home in North Augusta.
FBI serves search warrant on home in North Augusta
Brittany Kennedy
Have you seen this woman, who’s a suspect in Augusta assault?

Latest News

In this May 12, 2021 photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the...
US ends use of 2 immigration jails where mistreatment alleged
FILE - Former Florida football player Tim Tebow speaks to fans after he was inducted into the...
Reunited: Tebow signs with Jags, rejoins Meyer as tight end
Some Republicans are pushing back, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who wants...
House approves $1.9B to bolster Capitol security after riot
In this Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, one of the tigers living at the Greater Wynnewood...
Feds seize 68 big cats from ‘Tiger King Park’ in Oklahoma
A Louisville bar has apologized for the name of a Britney Spears themed drink.
‘That’s not us’: Louisville bar apologizes for Britney Spears themed drink with insensitive name