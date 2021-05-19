‘We need a fire chief. Period’ Augusta firefighters speak out at commission meeting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-Team told you about internal emails from the city of Augusta that are raising eyebrows over the hiring process for the new fire chief. We found the city paid an executive staffing agency to find the best candidates. They identified eleven top contenders but Antonio Burden who is now the finalist was not on that list.

Emails show his name was thrown into the mix by the city’s administrator.

Today firefighters were at the commission meeting calling on the city to have more transparency.

“We need a fire chief. Period,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson, District 1 Representative.

“Nah, somethings not right. No, somethings not right,” said Commissioner John Clarke, District 10 Representative.

Augusta commissioners are divided. The process that led to Antonio Burden being the finalist for Augusta’s fire chief position causing the tug of war.

“I’ve been public all along saying that I did not like the process, I didn’t think this was done fairly or correctly,” said Commissioner Clarke.

Three commissioners tell us they had no idea Antonio Burden was a recommendation from the city administrator not the outside staffing agency. It’s why some firefighters no longer have faith in the process.

“Find out how this guy got on the cities radar. If he wasn’t presented by the consulting group, that they hired and paid over $20,000 to. How did he get on the cities radar? Who owes a favor?” said Captain Daniel Steele, a firefighter with Station 18.

Two commissioners tell us the city’s attorney told Mayor Davis not to allow commissioners to ask Captain Steele questions. The mayor’s office tells us commissioners had the opportunity to put themselves in a queue to ask questions and Mayor Davis was not told to bar questions.

As for the hiring process, some commissioners tell us they stand with Odie Donald.

“Our administrator is a smart administrator, he’s experienced, I support our administrator,” said Commissioner Johnson.

And say time is of the essence to fill the position.

“I think transparency has happened, I support the actions that our administrator supports. I mean, at the end of the day, we have a government to run,” said Commissioner Johnson.

