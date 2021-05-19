Waynesboro mayor takes leave of absence amid legal, family worries

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mayor of Waynesboro is taking a leave of absence after being indicted in Statesboro and dealing with his son’s health problems in the aftermath of his brother’s slaying.

Mayor Greg Carswell, who took office on May 1, 2017, made the announcement “with deep regret and mixed emotions” at Monday’s City Council meeting.

In July 2020, his arrest was reported in Bulloch County on suspicion of several charges related to theft by deception and identity theft charges, according to law enforcement.

After his arrest, Carswell, who has a background as a pastor, made a statement on his Facebook page declaring his innocence.

“The charges insinuate that the alleged victim(s) identity had been compromised and my identity had been as well,” Carswell said. “We plan to work with authorities to address these issues and make sure the persons responsible will be arrested and convicted.”

Gregory Carswell, the mayor of Waynesboro, is facing several charges related to theft by deception and identity theft charges, according to law enforcement. (WRDW)

He then faced family tragedy on Jan. 6 of this year, when his brother Brian Carswell was found shot on Jan. 6 on Spread Oak Road near West Quaker Road about 7 miles northwest of Waynesboro. The coroner ruled the death as a homicide.

Tommie Tennyson and Darius Savage have been arrested in connection with the slaying.

And at Monday’s council meeting, he announced that his son needs to have surgery.

As a result, he said he felt it was in the best interest of the city and his family for him to take a leave of absence.

“Of course, you know we have legal issues that are going on and we want to deal with those and we want the citizens to have the full confidence and trust and knowing the people they elected are going to do the best things for them,” he said.

“I have that going on and then I was hit with another blow this week with my son. We have some major issues that are going to be taking place with him. He has to have surgery, so I finally recognized that in the best interest of the city and the citizens and for my family that I need to take a leave of absence to make sure I am there for them, that I can take care of this legal matter. but I must take care of my son and do what’s right for my kids.”

He asked for “continued prayers as we get through these ordeals.”

He said that until he returns, he’ll leave the city in the hands of Vice Mayor Chick Jones and the rest of the City Council.

