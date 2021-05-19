Students from CSRA earn South Carolina State Fair scholarships

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several students from the CSRA are among the South Carolina State Fair’s Ride of Your Life Scholarship recipients for 2021.

The fair annually awards 50 scholarships to South Carolina high school students planning to pursue higher education in the state. The $6,000 scholarships are awarded at an annual rate of $1,500 and are based on academic and extracurricular achievement, communication skills, need and completeness of the application.

Recipients must retain a 3.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale and enroll in no less than 30 credit hours each academic year to receive funding for that year.

The fair has awarded nearly $4 million in scholarships since beginning the Ride of Your Life Scholarship program in 1997.

Recipients from the CSRA include:

Anabelle Clothiaux, South Aiken High School

Rachel Eubanks, South Aiken Baptist Christian School

Hannah Jordan, Aiken High School

Chesley Osborne, Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School

