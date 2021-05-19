Advertisement

Start of new unit at Plant Vogtle will be delayed until January

Plant Vogtle Units 3 (left) and 4 are shown in a February 2021 photo from Georgia Power.
Plant Vogtle Units 3 (left) and 4 are shown in a February 2021 photo from Georgia Power.(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power says delays in testing mean the first new unit at its Vogtle plant is now unlikely to start generating electricity before January.

The delay will add $48 million to the cost of two nuclear units being built alongside two existing units near Waynesboro.

The plant is projected to cost more than $26 billion for all owners, including Georgia Power, electric cooperatives and municipal utilities.

The delay was disclosed in a hearing with the Georgia Public Service Commission to discuss spending and construction on the only nuclear plant being built in the U.S.

MORE | Waynesboro mayor takes leave of absence amid legal troubles, family worries

Commissioners will decide how much Georgia Power’s customers pay for their share of the plant.

Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 are nearing completion. Units 1 and 2 have been operating for decades.

Six to eight weeks of hot functional testing began in late April for Vogtle Unit 3. Hot functional testing marks the last series of major tests underway for the new nuclear unit ahead of initial fuel load. The testing represents a significant step toward operations.

Hot functional testing is conducted to verify the successful operation of reactor components and systems together and confirm the reactor is ready for fuel load. As part of the testing, the site team will begin running Unit 3 plant systems without nuclear fuel and advance through the testing process toward reaching normal operating pressure and temperature.

Over the next several weeks, nuclear operators will use the heat generated by the unit’s four reactor coolant pumps to raise the temperature and pressure of plant systems to normal operating levels. Once normal operating temperature and pressure levels are achieved and sustained, the unit’s main turbine will be raised to normal operating speed using steam from the plant. During these tests, nuclear operators will be able to exercise and validate procedures as required ahead of fuel load.

From reports by The Associated Press and WRDW/WAGT.

Most Read

The FBI was on scene this afternoon at a home in North Augusta.
FBI serves search warrant on home in North Augusta
Four women were shot, two fatally, at Magnolia Court Apartments off East Telfair Street.
Learn the new details on quadruple shooting on East Telfair Street
Fox
Rabid fox attacks dogs in Richmond County
Brittany Kennedy
Have you seen this woman, who’s a suspect in Augusta assault?
Antonio Burden
I-TEAM: What city emails reveal about search for Augusta fire chief

Latest News

Grocer Food Lion announced plans to remodel a total of 92 stores, including 20 locations across...
Food Lion’s order-ahead program now accepts SNAP benefits
Southern AG has seen a truck driver crunch for years.
Ga. company keeps on rolling despite shortage of truck drivers
From finding the job, to applying and interviewing, the process is overwhelming, but there are...
Looking for work? These virtual and in-person job fairs are set in CSRA
Strawberries
S.C. farmers struggle to bounce back after hardships of pandemic